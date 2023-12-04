(Ad) Qualifiers for Informatics Olympiads supported by Azercell join the autumn school

+ ↺ − 16 px

The autumn school for schoolchildren preparing for the International Olympiads in Informatics was held on November 16-20, 2023, News.Az reports.

Schoolchildren attended the preparatory process for 8 hours every day for 5 days. It should be noted that the participants of the autumn school were determined based on the exam held among students who advanced to the finals of the Republican subject Olympiads in informatics. The training sessions held in 2 divisions for 40 hours were organized on the basis of theoretical and practical explanations of Olympiad topics, as well as discussion of tasks presented in international competitions.

The participants also had the opportunity to meet with the graduates of the world's leading universities. Thus, Tarlan Suleymanov, who graduated from Oxford University with a PhD in robotics, and Ramil Maharramov, who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Management with a master's degree, shared their experience with the students about the advantages of the Informatics Olympiads in future professional and career choices.

Since 2017, the preparation process of Azerbaijani schoolchildren for the International Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out within the framework of the partnership of "Azercell Telekom" LLC with the Ministry of Science and Education.

