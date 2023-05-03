(Ad) Statement from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azercell Telecom" LLC urges all its subscribers not to respond to links, requests and messages with suspicious content sent via various social media channels, "WhatsApp" application, SMS, etc. We inform you that the relevant content has nothing to do with Azercell and does not reflect reality.

To avoid possible additional costs, "Azercell Telekom" LLC advises its subscribers not to respond to suspicious calls and messages, not to use untrustworthy websites, as well as to follow security measures related to devices and numbers, not to leave their phones unattended, also recommends not to take advantage of various games, contests, and other offers with suspicious content.

News.Az