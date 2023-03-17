(Ad) The winners of "Code for Future" hackathon were awarded

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 400 students participated in the competition, supported by Azercell and organized by the Azerbaijan-French University

On March 15, 2023, the results of the competition covering communication, innovations and technologies were announced during the award ceremony at the Azerbaijan-French University. About 400 students from 17 educational institutions of the country have applied to the competition, whereas only 30 teams have been invited to compete in the final stage.

Mentors of Azercell and UFAZ’s experts guided participants during the competition by sharing their professional advice with each group. The teams worked on programming tasks such as "corporate market solution", "cost management solution", "gamification solution", "digital asset market solution" and "talent sales solution" for 48 hours.

The jury chose the winners based on the teams’ technical and business presentations. Thus, "3leet" took the 1st place, "Perihelion" took the 2nd place, and "Optimum" took the 3rd place. The winners were awarded cash prizes of 3000, 2000 and 1000 AZN respectively as well as special gifts from Azercell.

