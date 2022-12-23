(Ad) The winners of the “Azercell CUP 2022” determined!

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Computer Science and Programming tournament among schoolchildren has announced its results.

“AZERCELL CUP” tournament in Computer Science and Programming conducted in November, 2022 by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a proud partner of the National Olympiad Team in Informatics “Azercell Telecom” LLC came to a close. 140 children participated in the final round, with a duration of 3 hours. According to the results of the tournamnet, the winners were determined among the students of 6th, 7th and 8th grade, who were awarded medals. The general outcomes of the competition are posted at www.olimpiada.edu.az

Information about the awarding ceremony and preparatory training classes will be delivered to the students by email. Participants who show high results will have the opportunity to attend the preparatory programs organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the preparation center for the International Olympiads.

"Azercell CUP" aims to develop knowledge and skills in computer science and programming among schoolchildren, to increase the interest of young people in this field, and to encourage them to participate in the Olympiads. Since 2017, with the continuouse support of “Azercell Telecom”, Azerbaijani schoolchildren have successfully represented our country in the international arena and won a total of 48 medals, including 2 gold, 13 silver and 33 bronze. It should be noted that talented students discovered through the "Azercell CUP" competition are among the winners of various Interantional Olympiads.

