(Ad) Young roboticists of Azerbaijan qualified for Championship in the US!

The national team participating in the international robotics competition with the support of Azercell reaches the finals

The Azerbaijani team, participating in NASA's "FIRST Robotics Competition" (FRC) for the first time this year, was awarded the prize for the very first time and qualified for the Championship. The MeckHack #9030 team, which joined the competition with the support of Azercell and the preparation of the "Train Brain" Center, presented to the jury the robot it developed for this international event held in New York. Our students competed with 51 teams representing different countries worldwide and qualified for the finals in Houston based on the competition results. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team, which participated in this competition for the first time, advanced to the game in the championship is already a great success and a rare instance in the competition’s history.

Azercell, sharing the team’s achievement, congratulates the young Azerbaijani roboticists and wishes them success in the final.

