ADA University to host Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus

From 6th to 10th of September 2021, the Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus will be held by the Center of Excellence in EU Studies at ADA University in partnership with the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence, the Naval Postgraduate School, bp Azerbaijan, and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The Symposium will bring together high-caliber professionals and decision-makers from ministries, ambassadors, and experts of academic institutions, international organizations, and public-private sectors. The keynote speakers representing Azerbaijan, the U.S., Turkey, and Ukraine will draw attention to a wide spectrum of specific topics, including strengthening regional energy security, coping with hybrid warfare and terrorist attacks, etc.

The aim of the event is to serve as the principal platform for regional communities of interest, and to accelerate joint actions toward strengthening regional, inter-institutional and inter-sectoral dialogue and cooperation by emphasizing the importance of maintaining reciprocal interactions and exchanging information on best practices.

Dr Fariz Ismailzade, Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University and Mr Alan Howard, Deputy Director, Energy Academic Group at Naval Postgraduate School will deliver opening speeches to spotlight pressing challenges on energy affairs.

Furthermore, Lt Col Christophe Nave, Deputy Director, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence and Dr Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president communications and advocacy, Caspian region will give welcoming remarks on the first day of the Symposium.

The keynote speakers of the event will include Dr Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Dr Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice-President of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing.

The Symposium will be followed by presentations, discussions, group works, case studies, and exercises led by Dr Brenda Shaffer from Naval Postgraduate School and other distinguished experts.

Launched in 2018, the Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium is the annual program conducted by the Center of Excellence in EU Studies at ADA University.

News.Az