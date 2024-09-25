ADB upgrades Azerbaijan’s economic growth outlook
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan.According to the September issue of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) , the Bank increased its forecast for Azerbaijan's real GDP growth from 1.2% to 2.7% for 2024 and from 1.6% to 2.6% for 2025, News.Az reports.
This marks an improvement of 1.5% for 2024 and 1% for 2025, reflecting ADB's more optimistic outlook on Azerbaijan's economic prospects.