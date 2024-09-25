Yandex metrika counter

ADB upgrades Azerbaijan’s economic growth outlook

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Azerbaijan.

According to the September issue of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) , the Bank increased its forecast for Azerbaijan's real GDP growth from 1.2% to 2.7% for 2024 and from 1.6% to 2.6% for 2025, News.Az reports.

This marks an improvement of 1.5% for 2024 and 1% for 2025, reflecting ADB's more optimistic outlook on Azerbaijan's economic prospects.

