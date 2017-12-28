Yandex metrika counter

Additional rescue forces join search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

  • Society
  • Share
Additional rescue forces join search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

A rescue team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search for the missing mountaineers.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the MES, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center and a group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service are involved in search operations. 

A special headquarters was set up in the North Regional Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Chief of the MES North Regional Center, Colonel Shahin Mirzayev leads the headquarters. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      