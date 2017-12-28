Additional rescue forces join search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

Additional rescue forces join search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rescue team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search for the missing mountaineers.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.

A Mi-17 helicopter of the MES, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center and a group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service are involved in search operations.

A special headquarters was set up in the North Regional Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry.

Chief of the MES North Regional Center, Colonel Shahin Mirzayev leads the headquarters.

News.Az

News.Az