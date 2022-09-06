ADEX-2022: Azerbaijan showcases domestically made mortars (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Industry has presented a number of domestically produced mortars at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022), News.Az reports.

A 120-mm mortar can fire up to eight mines in 43 seconds. At the same time, the range of projectiles produced can reach seven kilometers.

The ministry also presented other mortars, with smaller caliber shells. Their firing range is from two to four kilometers.

The mortars can be loaded with 40-, 60-, 82-, and 120-mm mines.

Azerbaijani mortars are also exported to other countries.

News.Az