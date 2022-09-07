ADEX-2022 International Defense Exhibition continues in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian-2022) continues at the Baku EXPO Center, News.Az reports.

More than 200 companies from 32 countries are taking part in the events.

Azerbaijani stands are in the first and third halls, as well as in open premises.

The country's defense industry at the exhibitions is presenting many innovations of local production, including systems for aviation, civil and military vessels, armored vehicles, electronic systems and many other devices and equipment.

ADEX-2022 and Securex Caspian-2022 will run until September 8.

News.Az