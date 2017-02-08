ADIF: Senior officials of several banks committed criminal acts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior officials of several banks have committed criminal acts.

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund has revealed that some persons who worked in management positions of the banks declared bankrupt committed some criminal acts such as forgery, embezzlement, swindling and etc during the liquidation process.

Related documents have been collected and sent to the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

