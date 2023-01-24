Admission of new conscripts to military units of Azerbaijani Army continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

In pursuance of the execution of the relevant Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev “On the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service for the period from January 1 to 30, 2023” the admission of young soldiers to training military units of the Azerbaijan Army continues, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

After being registered at the military units’ reception points conscripts, who recently entered military service, are re-examined by the military medical commission at medical points, and fully provided with seasonal military uniforms and other types of supplies.

Special attention is paid to the nutrition of military personnel. Delicious and high-quality dishes are cooked in soldiers' canteens by following sanitary and hygienic rules.

Conscripts are provided with detailed information about the features of military service, the military unit in which they will serve, daily routine, and safety rules, also their psychological state is studied by carrying on enlightening and private conversations.

In accordance with the training plan, training classes are being held with young soldiers. During the training classes, young soldiers are taught the relevant requirements of legislation and military regulations, the rules of military discipline, as well as elements of the drill, physical and fire training.

News.Az