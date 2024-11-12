Adrian Dunbar hints at Line of Duty return for seventh series

Adrian Dunbar has appeared to confirm that Line of Duty will return for another series, following weeks of speculation.

The actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, spoke on Times Radio, saying "it looks like" the hit crime drama will be back on BBC One, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. This follows reports that Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar had reunited to negotiate a deal for a seventh installment of the show, meeting in secret with creator Jed Mercurio. Insiders referred to the gathering as a “summit” between the stars.While Dunbar expressed optimism, he cautioned that "until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100% sure." He added that fans are hoping for an official announcement soon, which would confirm the show's return."So we're all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, yes, it's happening. And we can all take it from there."I can tell you one thing...the day they announce it, it's going to burn up the internet."The Supt Ted Hastings star continued: "To end up creating what is an iconic character on British television and also within an iconic TV show would have been a huge ambition of mine."And so to do it is a very humbling and very satisfying experience. So that's how I'd describe it. It's been, it's something that kind of when you think about it keeps you warm. It's very, very nice."All three actors have remained in high demand since Line of Duty ended in 2021.Martin, 40, has made two series of thriller The Rig and has just finished psychological drama, Fear.Adrian, 66, has wrapped stage show Kiss Me Kate in London, and Vicky, 41, made a string of dramas, including thriller Trigger Point.

News.Az