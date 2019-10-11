Advantageous campaign from Azercell for beautiful numbers!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell is pleased to introduce “Special offer for beautiful numbers” campaign starting from October 11. The company provides a unique opportunity to get a beautiful Prepaid number on the most affordable terms, simply by exploring the endless possibilities of digital world within “GəncOL6”, “Sərbəst10”and “Sərbəst 15” tariff packages. The customers may benefit from “GəncOL6”, “Sərbəst10”or “Sərbəst 15” free during 6 or 12 months, depending on the beautiful number chosen.

The list of the numbers provided within the campaign is available on www.azercellim.com. It is required to visit Azercell official dealer shops in order to take advantage of this offer.

Do not miss the opportunity to get a memorable and beautiful number on the most advantageous terms from Azercell!

For more information about the campaign, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/numbers.

For more information about “Sərbəst” tariffs, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/tariffs/prepaid/serbest

More information about “GencOL6” is available on: http://www.gencol.az/en

News.Az