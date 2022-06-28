AFEZ ‘very important’ for Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan transport links: AZPROMO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) is of great importance in terms of transport links between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Zohrab Gadirov, Advisor to the Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said on Tuesday.

Gadirov made the remarks while speaking at a webinar on “Prospects for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in modern conditions,” News.Az reports.

He pointed to a growth in trade between the two countries compared to previous years. Gadirov said that Azerbaijan also sees Uzbekistan as a close partner in investment.

The advisor expressed confidence that think tanks will contribute to further deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He added that there are great opportunities for further development of bilateral relations in the fields of transport, security, agriculture and silkworm breeding.

News.Az