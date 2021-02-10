AFFA, FIFA presidents meet in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Doha, Qatar.

The sides exchanged views on the continuation of football competitions during the pandemic. They broadly discussed the impact of the current situation on the organization of various tournaments and the measures taken in this direction in Azerbaijan.

AFFA Vice-President Elshad Nasirov and Executive Vice President Elkhan Mammadov were also present at the meeting.

News.Az