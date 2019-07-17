Afghan Finance Minister continues his working visit to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade has met with Afghan Finance Minister Mohammad Humayun Qayumi, who is on a working visit in Baku, Trend reports July 17.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in the areas of transport, transit, information and communication technologies, and exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects in these areas.

The Afghan minister arrived in Baku to attend the first meeting of the joint working group on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

News.Az

