Afghan parliament condemns Armenia’s ongoing military aggression against Azerbaijan

The National Assembly of Afghanistan has adopted a statement condemning Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan.

The statement stresses the importance of respecting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"Afghanistan opposes wars all over the world and strongly condemns the genocide committed by Armenia in Khojaly and the crimes against humanity against Azerbaijani civilians in the current clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. We offer our condolences to the families of those killed and call for punishment for the perpetrators of these crimes,” the statement says.

The Afghan parliament urged the immediate and unconditional implementation of four UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993.

The Afghan parliament also reiterated its support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az