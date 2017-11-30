Afghan president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

A line of honorary guard was lined up for the Afghan president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the state flags of the two countries, APA reported.

Ahmadzai was met at the airport by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Hasan Zeynalov, and other officials. The purpose in visiting is to participate in a meeting of “The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process” which is to take place in Baku on December 1. Ahmadzai is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other officials.

During the meeting of the presidents, five documents will be signed.

News.Az

