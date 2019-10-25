Afghan president embarks on Azerbaijan visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials. News.Az

