Afghan road accident claims 9 lives in eastern province

Nine travelers lost their lives as a car collided with an oil tanker coming from opposite direction in the eastern Ghazni province on Wednesday, said a provincial government's news release on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The deadly accident occurred in Ab Band district on Wednesday evening, killing nine commuters of the car, including three women and four children, according to the news release.

The news release said the oil tanker driver had escaped the scene and attributed the accident to reckless driving.

News.Az

