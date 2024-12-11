Afghan Taliban's refugee minister killed in Kabul blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khalil Rehman Haqqani, the acting minister for refugees and repatriation in the interim Afghan Taliban administration, was killed in an explosion in Kabul on Wednesday.

Khalil Rehman Haqqani, the acting minister for refugees and repatriation, died in the blast that struck the ministry building, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Taliban administration has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of 11.30 a.m. GMT.Several others were also killed in the blast, the report noted.

News.Az