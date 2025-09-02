Afghanistan earthquake death toll hits 1,400 as rescue efforts underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has passed 1,400, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that at least 1,411 people have been killed in Kunar province, the hardest hit by the magnitude 6.0 earthquake, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He informed at least 3,124 others were injured while more than 5,400 houses were destroyed.

