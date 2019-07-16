Afghanistan invests $1.5M in Azerbaijani economy - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The value of investments by Afghanistan in the economy of Azerbaijan has amounted to $1.5 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that there is sufficient potential for further cooperation between the two countries.

“This is especially true in such areas as industry, construction, transport and transit,” he said. “The practical experience of Azerbaijan under the brand of “Asan Khidmet” [a state agency for public services to citizens of Azerbaijan] is being introduced in Afghanistan, and we believe that a number of opportunities should be used in terms of sharing experience, while the work at the level of working groups is underway in this direction."

He went on to say that the ministry intends to expand the level and range of participation of businessmen and the private sector of Azerbaijan in the projects implemented in Afghanistan. He noted that this can be construction, infrastructure and other projects.

“In addition, we will attract Afghan partners to cooperation with Azerbaijan,” he said. “All conditions are being created to attract foreign investors in [various sectors] in Azerbaijan, for example, these are technology parks, industrial production and others.”

He added that all these opportunities aimed at strengthening the economic component of trade relations with potential partners are the result of radical reforms that continue in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az