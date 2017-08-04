Yandex metrika counter

Afghanistan market blast kills at least 20 soldiers

Afghanistan market blast kills at least 20 soldiers

Taliban gunmen have attacked a local market in the centre of Gereshk district in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province.

Report informs citing the TASS that at least 20 soldiers were killed.

Helmand governor's spokesperson, Omar Zwak, told Al Jazeera clashes were ongoing on Friday between Afghan security forces and the fighters in the area.

The clashes are the latest in a series of attacks to have hit Afghanistan this week.

Late on Thursday, at least five security officials were killed and several wounded in a car bomb attack near their checkpost in the Gereshk district.

