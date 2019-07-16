Afghanistan proposes to expand co-op, increase trade - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghanistan sees the potential in establishing Azerbaijani-Afghan joint ventures and is counting on investments from Azerbaijan, Mohammad Humayun Qayumi, finance minister and advisor to the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, said at the first meeting of the joint working group of the two countries in Baku, Trend reported.

“Afghanistan is trying to create good conditions for foreign investors, and we invite Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to invest in the country’s economy,” Qayumi said.

He noted that the parties can establish cooperation in various fields, there are opportunities in expanding cooperation between private sectors. In addition, the potential of trade is underused, and it is necessary to expand trade between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, he added.

News.Az

