Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink 2.5-bln-USD MoUs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed 35 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth 2.5 billion U.S. dollars, the country's acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs office said in a statement on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

The signing of the MoUs was overseen by Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, as well as government officials and representatives of private sectors from both countries, the statement added.Among them, 12 MoUs were investment agreements valued at 1.4 billion dollars, and 23 were trade agreements worth 1.1 billion dollars, said the statement.With the implementation of these agreements, the economic and trade ties between the two neighboring countries are expected to boost significantly, it said.The Afghan caretaker government has been calling upon local and foreign companies to invest in the war-ravaged country and enhance trade and economic relations with the regional nations.

News.Az