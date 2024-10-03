African nations suffer most from France’s colonial policy: Mauritanian journalist

African nations suffer most from France’s colonial policy, said Mauritanian journalist Abdurrahman Von.

He made the remarks at an international conference themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" in Baku, News.Az reports.He highlighted that women and children were the most affected, being stripped of their freedom and dignity under colonial rule."We are discriminated against, treated like slaves. We believe that we will win this war against colonialism. I hope that our communities will unite and find effective ways to fight, in order to ultimately achieve victory," Von stated, calling for solidarity in the fight against neocolonialism.The conference was organized by the Baku Initiative Group.Established on July 6, 2023, during a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan, the Baku Initiative Group has been instrumental in supporting independence movements worldwide. It has organized around 15 international conferences , including sessions at UN headquarters in New York, Geneva, and Vienna, as well as in Istanbul and Baku, to highlight colonialism as a pressing global issue in the 21st century.

News.Az