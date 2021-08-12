Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.1 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,103,027 as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Xinhua reported.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 178,852 while 6,206,068 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,546,762 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 711,103 cases as of Wednesday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

