Afrin: Locals hand over 18 terrorists to Turkish troops

Locals handed over 18 terrorists to Turkish soldiers in Syria’s recently liberated Afrin region, said the Turkish military on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter account, Turkish Armed Forces said that the terrorists were handed over to the military by local residents and village heads in nine different villages, according to Anadolu Agency.

Residents of Afrin had also handed over three terrorists to the military on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin’s town center, which had been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since 2012.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

