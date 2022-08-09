After the occupation, Armenians from Middle East were illegally settled in Lachin: Hikmet Hajiyev

After the occupation, Armenians from Middle East were illegally settled in Lachin: Hikmet Hajiyev

After the occupation, Armenians from Middle East were illegally settled in Lachin: Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the occupation, Armenians from the Middle East were illegally settled in Lachin, Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"The Times reportage by Robert Seely in May 1992 on illegal occupation, burning and plundering of Lachin/Zabukh village by Armenia. After occupation illegal settlement conducted by transferring Armenians from the Middle East," he noted.

Hikmet Hajiyev also shared the report of "The Times" about the occupation.





News.Az