Aftermath of strikes in Pakistani-administered Kashmir - VIDEO

India launches air strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, News.Az reports.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that eight Pakistanis embraced martyrdom while 35 others sustained injuries in Indian strikes.

Addressing a press conference in Wednesday's wee hours along with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, he said that two civilians are missing, as per initial information,

He further said that India lunched 24 attacks on six sites in Pakistan.

