Age limit for bus drivers set in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has set an age limit for passenger bus drivers.

According to Oxu.Az, this has been reflected in changes, introduced to the 'Regulation on rules of holding exams among persons willing to get a driver license, giving the right for driving transport means and about the rules of driver license issuance to them."

From now on, the right to drive a DE-category vehicle will be issued to persons not younger than 26 years of age.

Under the new rule, the age limit for bus drivers makes from 26 to 65 years.

