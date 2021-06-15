Agenda for Turkish president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the city of Shusha, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in November 2020 by the Azerbaijani army after 28 years, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan will be welcomed with an official ceremony in Shusha by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

After a private meeting, the presidents will attend a signing ceremony, hold a joint press conference and take a tour of the city.

