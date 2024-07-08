Agenda of Erdogan's visit to US revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the agenda for his visit to the US to participate in the NATO leaders' summit, said the press service of the Turkish leader.

Erdogan will go on a working visit to Washington on July 9.“At the summit, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of NATO, there will be an exchange of views on the alliance’s efforts in the field of deterrence and defense in the face of challenges and risks to NATO’s geography, as well as on the situation in Ukraine and support for Kyiv. The agenda of the summit will also include issues of combating terrorism," reads the statement.In addition, on the sidelines of the summit, the Turkish president will hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of state and government.Erdogan's visit to the US will end on July 11.

