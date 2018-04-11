Agenzia Nova News Agency publishes article about presidential elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Agenzia Nova News Agency published an article titled "Azerbaijan: Presidential elections, Ilham Aliyev is an absoute favorite in a country that wants stability".

According to the article, 5.1 million Azerbaijani citizens will elect a new president during the presidential elections called a vote for stability held in Azerbaijan on April 11 and incumbent president Ilham Aliyev is noted as an absolute favorite by results of the pre-election polls.

According to the article, 5,406 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations function on 125 constituencies and the citizens vote at 5,641 polling stations. According to the Central Election Commission, up to now, 890 international and 58,000 175 local observers have accredited from 60 organizations and 59 countries in connection with the presidential elections. In addition, the article says that various organizations, including the governmental Els Independent Research Center, conduct an "exit-poll" survey and the Labor Rights Protection League along with the "Ajf & Accociates" society monitor the elections to ensure maximum transparency.

The article states that during Ilham Aliyev’s presidency he pursued a policy aimed at the development and stability of the country. It is underlined that President Ilham Aliyev was recognized as the guarantor of stability in Azerbaijan, which saw chaos and instability after gaining the independence following the USSR collapse in the early 1990s, and that the extraordinary elections are held to meet the requirements for ensuring stability in the period of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces, which remain the main topic in the life of each citizen of the country. The article notes that President Ilham Aliyev have established closer allied relations with western countries, Europe and the United States to continue the policy of stability. It is stated on the one hand that it was done to carry out the energy and security policy of Azerbaijan, on the other hand, as an attempt to counterbalance Russia's influence in the strategic region like the Caspian Sea basin.

The article emphasizes that oil revenues have been used to transform the capital Baku from a grey city into a major metropolis, and for investment in the regions. Based on the opinions of various local observers, it is reported that the state administration improves in the country, serious struggle is held against negative tendencies, and the belief is voiced that these reforms, economic diversification, reducing dependence on energy sector, raising social security will be ensured in the country.

The full text of the article is available at the following link: https://www.agenzianova.com/a/5acdb9ccb820f9.43995321/1881694/2018-04-10/azerbaigian-presidenziali-ilham-aliyev-assolo-favorito-dinnanzi-a- un-paese-che-chiede-stabilita

News.Az

News.Az