AGF approves 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships Logo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation approved the logo of the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, AZERTAC reports.

The logo emphasizes women’s grace by the combination of purple, gold and red tones, and ribbon as the main tool. The elegance of the ribbon, gymnast’s favorite apparatuses, is displayed on the logo with the most elegant details that will inspire gymnasts to conquer the world arena in this championship.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will hold three world cups, two European championships and one world championship in 2019.

The main feature of the world cups in trampoline (February 16-17) and artistic gymnastics (March 14-17), as well as the world championship in rhythmic gymnastics (September 16-22) is that their winners will get a license for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

News.Az