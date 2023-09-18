Aghdam-Khankendi road is open, it’s principled and legitimate position of Azerbaijan: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, around 07.00 a.m., the simultaneous passage of ICRC trucks from the Agdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads of Azerbaijan have been ensured, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

“The Agdam-Askaran-Khankandi road is open and functional and must be as such. It is the principled, just, legitimate, and irreversible position of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev noted.

“The whole international community once again witnessed that there was no so-called blockade but deliberate self-blockade, weaponization and politicization of humanitarian issues and theatrical dramas by Armenia and illegal puppet regime, lobby groups and some western corrupt politicians and biased media to mislead, manipulate and confuse.”

“The masks are torn off, while the reality remains"! There is no place for gray zones in Azerbaijan,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az