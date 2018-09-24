Agil Alasgar: Armenia has turned Nagorno-Karabakh into center of drug cultivation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Drugs cultivated in Karabakh are easily transported to Europe through Iran and other countries"

Armenia has turned the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan into a center of drug cultivation, said Agil Alasgar, Head of Yeni Çağ (New Age) Media Group.

He made the remarks at a symposium, titled “The role of media in the fight against drug addiction”, which was held in the Turkish city of Elazig.

The event was organized by the Anadolu Publishers Association (AYD) with the support of Turkey’s Interior Ministry and the Elazig Municipality.

In his speech, Agil Alasgar referred to an article published by the Armenian-based information website Armenia Today three years ago.

“The article reads that after Afghanistan, drug and narcotic substances are mostly produced in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” he said.

He stressed that drugs cultivated in Karabakh, which is a completely uncontrolled territory, are easily transported to Europe through Iran and other countries.

“This situation, of course, is in line with the interests of the CIA and other similar organizations, because a great distance from Afghanistan is shortened through Karabakh. As a result, it becomes easier to transport drugs to Europe without transit costs,” he said.

“According to the article, the drug production in Karabakh is managed by the former Armenian presidents – Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan, who recently faced criminal charges,” Agil Alasgar added.

News.Az

