Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia ratified

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On approval of the Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates to paid work," News.Az reports.

The "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates in paid work" was signed on November 7, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia.

News.Az