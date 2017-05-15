Yandex metrika counter

Agreement on oil production cut may be extended for a longer time

OPEC countries and countries outside the cartel participating in the deal on reducing oil production reached a full consensus on extending the deal.

Report informs citing TASS that Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih has said in a statement: “I think the decisions will be positive in Vienna. We bring together a complete consensus of the group".

Earlier, Khalid Al-Falih and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in a joint statement said that the two countries are going to recommend at the meeting of the agreement participants on May 25 to extend it for another 9 months, until the end of March 2018, retaining the previous quota of 1.8 mln barrels per day.
Notably, following the news, Brent crude oil price increased by 1.5% up to $ 51.6/barrel.

