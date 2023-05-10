Agreements reached on certain items of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty during Washington talks: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Agreements were reached on certain items of a possible peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the recent Washington talks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Negotiations on a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia were held in the United States. Initiatives related to the peace treaty were put forward by Azerbaijan. Back in 2021, President Ilham Aliyev voiced this for the first time. In February last year, Azerbaijan put forward five basic principles, and, finally, the negotiations on a peace treaty began in Geneva in October 2022. The negotiations were held around the final expanded basic principles presented by Azerbaijan. Then, a meeting was held in Washington in November.A meeting in Moscow was scheduled for December. The Armenian side refused the third meeting, boycotting it under various pretexts As a pretext, issues related to the Lachin road were cited. Thus, these meetings were not held for about 6 months,” Minister Bayramov said.

He stressed that Armenia returned to the negotiating table through the US mediation.

“We had quite intense discussions around the peace treaty for four days in Washington. They covered a number of points, important issues. We cannot talk about a complete agreement, there are enough differences between the positions of the parties, but at these negotiations, an agreement was reached on certain points of the peace treaty. We have taken another step forward. We must approach this process realistically. Of course, it would be nice to agree on all issues at one meeting, but there is no readiness for this yet. Azerbaijan is constantly demonstrating its commitment to the peace process,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az