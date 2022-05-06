Agricultural potential in liberated Azerbaijani lands ‘very impressive’: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agricultural potential in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is really very impressive, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is now in the phase of planning agricultural development in the liberated territories.

“It is a very diverse nature, climatic zones and opportunity to increase significantly our production and for domestic consumption and for export. We are now in the phase of planning agricultural development in the liberated territories. And therefore your valuable recommendations will be highly appreciated,” he said.

President Aliyev also commended the level of partnership between the FAO and Azerbaijan.

“The agreement which was signed seven years ago actually created a new format of our cooperation and we hope that in the coming years we will continue this fruitful partnership. Especially now in these difficult times when issues related to food security become more and more important for every country, including Azerbaijan. Because despite our growth in the export of agricultural products we are still recipients of agricultural products. Therefore, our future plans and general regional development with respect to food security, I think, should be important to discuss, to address the new challenges,” the head of state added.

News.Az