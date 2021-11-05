Agriculture seriously affected by climate change, former Egyptian minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Climate change is seriously affecting agriculture, creating a number of problems, former Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt Adel El-Beltagy said during panel discussions on "Promoting Food and Nutrition Security", held Friday as part of the VIII Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

He underlined the necessity of looking for solutions to the problems associated with climate change in other regions of the world.

"All these problems create difficulties in the field of ensuring food security. Producers in this industry may also face them," the former minister added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az