Agritourism will give additional impetus for development within ‘Great Return’ to Karabakh: SMBDA

The volume of the global agritourism market, according to experts, will exceed $60 billion by 2030, Board Chairman of Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said on Thursday.

Mammadov made the remarks during a seminar on the topic of "Creation of the national agritourism system", News.Az reports.

He noted that it’s planned to make agritourism one of the sustainable sectors.

"As part of the Great Return to Karabakh, this sector will soon receive an additional incentive for its development. Moreover, businessmen have the opportunity to take advantage of our agency's grant programs, which provide financial support to each businessman in the amount of up to 20,000 manat ($11,760)," he said.

The chairman recalled that in May last year, 15 tourist facilities were commissioned to support agritourism in Ismayilli. In this regard, such districts as Guba, Gusar, Gakh, Zagatala and a number of others have great tourism potential.

"We, along with other government agencies, will provide the necessary support for the development of agritourism in the mentioned districts," Mammadov added.

