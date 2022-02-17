Agritourism will play important role in development of liberated Azerbaijani lands: State Tourism Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Agritourism will play an important role in the development of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Kanan Gasimov, Head of the State Tourism Agency, said on Thursday.

Gasimov made the remarks during a seminar on the topic of "Creation of the national agritourism system", News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of agritourism.

Gasimov stressed that agritourism will bring great benefits to both agriculture and tourism.

“One of the most important elements in the development of agritourism is to increase the knowledge and skills of workers of this area. Agriculture and tourism play an important role in the current development of Azerbaijan. Agritourism combines these two important areas," he added.

News.Az