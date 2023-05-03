Ahmad Ismayilov: Studying innovations is necessary for achieving sustainable development in media

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to study innovations in order to achieve sustainable development in the media, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Wednesday.

Ismayilov made the remarks while speaking at the launch ceremony of a training program for the press services of state institutions, News.Az reports.

He noted that the training program is aimed at improving and developing the professional skills of those responsible for public relations, studying the latest trends and best practices in the field of communications.

Ismailov stressed that the training program is of great importance in terms of analyzing and researching the communication policy of institutions and organizations, studying successful models, identifying useful methodological mechanisms and techniques, as well as improving the efficiency of PR managers.

The MEDIA executive director said strategic planning is very important for heads of press services.

“The collection of information on digital media and its study is an important issue in the current era. For this reason, it is necessary to study innovation in order to achieve sustainable development in the media,” he added.

News.Az