Ahmet Yener: Large number of Azerbaijani citizens waiting in line in front of polling stations to vote

“We have seen a large number of citizens waiting in line in front of the polling stations since morning, which is commendable,” said President of the Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener as he met with Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.

Ahmet Yener also hailed the activity of the members of the precinct commissions. “Everyone fulfills their duties properly. Observers and media representatives also actively observe the election. The transparency of elections is ensured and there is high voter turnout at the polling stations,” he added.

