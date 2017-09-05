AI-98 gasoline price increases in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of AI-98 (Super) gasoline in Azerbaijan increased from 1.20 to 1.30 manat.

AI-98 is sold only at filling stations owned by SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.



The price of AI-98 gasoline increased on Tuesday morning, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC told APA-Economics.



“AI-98 gasoline is imported to Azerbaijan and sold at only SOCAR filling stations. The reason for the rise is the price increase in Romania, from where it is purchased,” SOCAR Petroleum CJSC said.

News.Az

News.Az