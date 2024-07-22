AI impact on media highlighted at Shusha-hosted Global Media Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second Shusha Global Media Forum, themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” continues with panel sessions, News.Az reports.

The panel session titled “AI’s Impact on Reality, Media and Disinformation: Promoting Media Literacy" features discussions on the technologies that influence the spread and prevention of disinformation, the impact of AI on reality, media, and disinformation, as well as the importance of media literacy in combating disinformation.The session also focuses on enhancing consumer media literacy as a solution to the challenges posed by AI in the creation and dissemination of disinformation in the digital age. It highlights effective cooperation models between various parties to address these issues.The Forum, attended by over 150 foreign guests from around 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, three international organizations, and 82 media entities, provides a platform for joint discussions and actions among participants.

